Apple’s Touch Bar: So much unfulfilled promise

Apple’s all-new MacBook Pro introduced the Touch Bar

I don’t see the MacBook Touch Bar as terrible, but I do see it as unfulfilled promise. There are a few use cases where I’m glad to have it:

• Scrubbing through a video
• Tapping a difficult to spell word or emoji as I’m typing
• Adjusting screen volume or brightness
• Exiting full screen video

That’s about it. Not terrible, but there’s just so much potential here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple needs to go all-in on it, so developers embrace it. Put the Touch Bar on the standalone Apple keyboards and ship them with iMacs, iMac Pros, and Mac minis.

  2. I recently bought a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. I haven’t been convinced so far that it has a real benefit. What I hate the most is that Apple killed Play/Pause by hitting the space bar some years ago, probably only to promote how “cool” it is to have a play/pause button on the Touch Bar. – It’s ridiculous! And why the Esc key had to be moved to a Touch Bar button is also annoying. I used to be able to press it without looking. Now I need to take my eyes of the monitor and stare at the Touch Bar to be able to hit it. – I’m not impressed and if I had the choice I would pick the same MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar. – Sooner or later it will disappear, like 3D Touch, the SD card slot (what a mistake!) and iTunes TV Shows Rentals.

