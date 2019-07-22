Apple’s Touch Bar: So much unfulfilled promise

Dave Mark for The Loop:

I don’t see the MacBook Touch Bar as terrible, but I do see it as unfulfilled promise. There are a few use cases where I’m glad to have it:

• Scrubbing through a video

• Tapping a difficult to spell word or emoji as I’m typing

• Adjusting screen volume or brightness

• Exiting full screen video

That’s about it. Not terrible, but there’s just so much potential here.