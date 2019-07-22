The best streamer for your dorm room: Apple TV 4K

Richard Lawler for Engadget:

With a starting price of $180, the 4K Apple TV is pricey but it might be worth dipping into your textbook budget. Sure, you can get AirPlay and even Apple TV+ on other hardware now, but the latest software update lets it link up with PlayStation and Xbox controllers to make it a true all-in-one entertainment machine.

All told, between key exclusives Apple has lined up for its forthcoming Arcade game streaming service and the explosion of cloud gaming options, this might be the system on which you can play the most titles going into 2020. Factor in its slick zero sign-on setup for cable-powered apps and it will keep you tuned into the channels your parents are already paying for.