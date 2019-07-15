Explore this huge archive of Apple ads (and more)

Andrew Liptak for The Verge:

“Graphic designer and marketer Sam Henri Gold has assembled an incredible archive of Apple’s promotional materials that stretches back to the 1970s, which he’s uploaded into a Google Drive folder for people to look through.

“The folder contains hundreds of videos and pictures of the company’s products, and it’s well worth the time to take a trip down memory lane.

“Gold has painstakingly organized this miniature online museum by decade and year, allowing visitors to scroll through and see how Apple marketed itself over the years.”