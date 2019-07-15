Explore this huge archive of Apple ads (and more)

“Graphic designer and marketer Sam Henri Gold has assembled an incredible archive of Apple’s promotional materials that stretches back to the 1970s, which he’s uploaded into a Google Drive folder for people to look through.
“The folder contains hundreds of videos and pictures of the company’s products, and it’s well worth the time to take a trip down memory lane.
“Gold has painstakingly organized this miniature online museum by decade and year, allowing visitors to scroll through and see how Apple marketed itself over the years.”
I've decided to open up my Apple video archive via Google Drive as a sorta test flight to make sure all the dates are accurate and to ensure I haven't missed anything, check it out and enjoy! Feedback encouraged 🙂 https://t.co/B2U7KlzZ9n pic.twitter.com/G1iLMmFHJN
— Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold) June 21, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: A fascinating glimpse at Apple ads through the ages.
You’ll find hundreds of TV ads, print ads, promo photos and more, organised by decade and then year. Definitely worth a look for Apple fans and marketing types developing new ideas.
Here’s one of our favorites: