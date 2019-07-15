China-friendly Taiwan mayor beats Foxconn’s Terry Gou in opposition’s presidential primary

A China-friendly mayor in Taiwan on Monday won the opposition party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election, beating Foxconn founder Terry Gou and issuing a direct challenge to President Tsai Ing-wen who is seeking re-election.
The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu beat four other contenders in a national tally for its primary race, including the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn.
The self-ruled island is set to hold its presidential election in January amid heightened tension with China, which considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.
MacDailyNews Take: Han got a weighted average support of 44.8%, while Gou got 27.7%. Former New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu finished third with 17.9%.
The question ow if whether or not Gou will run as an independent candidate.