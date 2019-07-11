Apple plans to ditch Face ID by 2021, claim…

“A new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today says that at least one of the new iPhones introduced in 2020 will have a smaller front-facing camera cutout, making for an improved screen to body ratio and a smaller notch.
“This would imply that the notch cutout on at least one of the 2020 iPhones will be significantly smaller…
“A separate new investor note from Credit Suisse in China suggests that Apple’s screen suppliers are “actively developing full screens” without notches along the top. The report corroborates Kuo and says that by next year, Apple will have at least one new iPhone without a notch… [it also] says by 2021, three new iPhones are likely to use in-screen fingerprint as opposed to Face ID.”
Earlier this week we learned that 5G and a low cost iPhone may appear in 2020and that Apple intends removing 3D Touch support.
“Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4″/6.1″/6.7″ screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games).”
We’ve also been treated to new images of the 2019 iPhone logic board, and learned much more about Apple’s plans for a 3-lens camera, capable of capturing 3D information for use in Augmented Reality.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed next-generation high-end iPhones will offer a new super-wide 12-megapixel lens and 3x optical zoom – all similar to claims made earlier this year by OnLeaks:
And this is the upcoming #iPhoneXR successor! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/M8q60b3rar pic.twitter.com/ZDNus7KLfQ
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 8, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: As they do every year, Apple’s iPhone upgrade plans are becoming clearer – this year seems to be about photography, processor acceleration and AR (with a little push from services like Apple Arcade).
Biometrics are usually convenient. FaceID is obviously more physically obtrusive and slower/less reliable process than fingerprint ID
“Obviously…less reliable?” Do you have data to back that up? I’d appreciate a reference to review.
Clearly you have never used FaceID – I hardly know it is there as it just works so damn fast. Almost like not having passwords at all.
Why does Apple constantly have to change shit like this? Face ID works and works well. Why go backwards to fingerprint? The crazies are running the asylum….
That’s assuming you believe everything you read on the Internet. Maybe they’ve just figured out a way to embed FaceID without the notch?
The notch is going away as the electronics get better and smaller. By the way the back of those phones with that big bump looks like crap…..
There’s got to be an opportunity for a cable/adaptor sale somewhere…if it changes.
It seems to me the most likely phone without that not will be the 11R. I believe because since it is getting a OLED Screen it will be able to keep the price point low and affordable. All the people that I know, and there is about 12 that I know who has the XR, they just say it’s plain fantastic the battery life the way it feels in their hand the way it’s almost as big as the the old plus. They believe that there is no need to spend $1000 or more for a phone because it does everything they need plus more.
When I’m working outside, if my fingers are wet, sweaty, dirty or if moisture gets onto the sensor, fingerprint recognition is hopelessly unreliable. Face recognition has worked much better under such circumstances.
Unless there is some radical new aspect of this new fingerprint technology which overcomes those problems, I would find it hard to believe that Apple will go back to fingerprint sensors when face recognition works so reliably.
Losing Face ID would be a major setback. That’s the only reason I upgraded to the X in the first place; it certainly wasn’t the form factor (I’m an SE fan).
Face ID makes it LEGAL to operate my phone in my state, which requires Hands Free only usage in your car. Fingerprints could as “hands.”
If they devise another hands-free method to unlock the phone while driving, I’m fine. But otherwise: screwed.