Apple plans to ditch Face ID by 2021, claim…

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

“A new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today says that at least one of the new iPhones introduced in 2020 will have a smaller front-facing camera cutout, making for an improved screen to body ratio and a smaller notch. “This would imply that the notch cutout on at least one of the 2020 iPhones will be significantly smaller… “A separate new investor note from Credit Suisse in China suggests that Apple’s screen suppliers are “actively developing full screens” without notches along the top. The report corroborates Kuo and says that by next year, Apple will have at least one new iPhone without a notch… [it also] says by 2021, three new iPhones are likely to use in-screen fingerprint as opposed to Face ID.”

Earlier this week we learned that 5G and a low cost iPhone may appear in 2020and that Apple intends removing 3D Touch support.

“Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4″/6.1″/6.7″ screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games).”

We’ve also been treated to new images of the 2019 iPhone logic board, and learned much more about Apple’s plans for a 3-lens camera, capable of capturing 3D information for use in Augmented Reality.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed next-generation high-end iPhones will offer a new super-wide 12-megapixel lens and 3x optical zoom – all similar to claims made earlier this year by OnLeaks:

And this is the upcoming #iPhoneXR successor! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/M8q60b3rar pic.twitter.com/ZDNus7KLfQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 8, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: As they do every year, Apple’s iPhone upgrade plans are becoming clearer – this year seems to be about photography, processor acceleration and AR (with a little push from services like Apple Arcade).