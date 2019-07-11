Apple plans to ditch Face ID by 2021, claim…

10 Comments

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

“A new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today says that at least one of the new iPhones introduced in 2020 will have a smaller front-facing camera cutout, making for an improved screen to body ratio and a smaller notch.

“This would imply that the notch cutout on at least one of the 2020 iPhones will be significantly smaller…

“A separate new investor note from Credit Suisse in China suggests that Apple’s screen suppliers are “actively developing full screens” without notches along the top. The report corroborates Kuo and says that by next year, Apple will have at least one new iPhone without a notch… [it also] says by 2021, three new iPhones are likely to use in-screen fingerprint as opposed to Face ID.”

Earlier this week we learned that 5G and a low cost iPhone may appear in 2020and that Apple intends removing 3D Touch support.

“Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4″/6.1″/6.7″ screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games).”

We’ve also been treated to new images of the 2019 iPhone logic board, and learned much more about Apple’s plans for a 3-lens camera,  capable of capturing 3D information for use in Augmented Reality.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed next-generation high-end iPhones will offer a new super-wide 12-megapixel lens and 3x optical zoom – all similar to claims made earlier this year by OnLeaks:

MacDailyNews Take: As they do every year, Apple’s iPhone upgrade plans are becoming clearer – this year seems to be about photography, processor acceleration and AR (with a little push from services like Apple Arcade).

10 Comments

  2. Why does Apple constantly have to change shit like this? Face ID works and works well. Why go backwards to fingerprint? The crazies are running the asylum….

    Reply

  3. It seems to me the most likely phone without that not will be the 11R. I believe because since it is getting a OLED Screen it will be able to keep the price point low and affordable. All the people that I know, and there is about 12 that I know who has the XR, they just say it’s plain fantastic the battery life the way it feels in their hand the way it’s almost as big as the the old plus. They believe that there is no need to spend $1000 or more for a phone because it does everything they need plus more.

    Reply

  4. When I’m working outside, if my fingers are wet, sweaty, dirty or if moisture gets onto the sensor, fingerprint recognition is hopelessly unreliable. Face recognition has worked much better under such circumstances.

    Unless there is some radical new aspect of this new fingerprint technology which overcomes those problems, I would find it hard to believe that Apple will go back to fingerprint sensors when face recognition works so reliably.

    Reply

  5. Losing Face ID would be a major setback. That’s the only reason I upgraded to the X in the first place; it certainly wasn’t the form factor (I’m an SE fan).
    Face ID makes it LEGAL to operate my phone in my state, which requires Hands Free only usage in your car. Fingerprints could as “hands.”
    If they devise another hands-free method to unlock the phone while driving, I’m fine. But otherwise: screwed.

    Reply

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,