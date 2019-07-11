DigiTimes: Apple ‘reportedly’ ends AR glasses development

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple has reportedly “terminated” development of its widely rumored augmented reality glasses project, according to DigiTimes. Multiple sources have claimed that Apple planned to release augmented reality glasses as early as 2020, including well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, and CNET, so if the DigiTimes report is accurate, this would reflect a cancellation of a major hardware project on Apple’s roadmap.

Full story is currently paywalled.

MacDailyNews Take: Sorry, we don’t buy it. It simply feels wrong. Unless it simply means development has moved to the next stage…