DigiTimes: Apple ‘reportedly’ ends AR glasses development

Apple has reportedly “terminated” development of its widely rumored augmented reality glasses project, according to DigiTimes.
Multiple sources have claimed that Apple planned to release augmented reality glasses as early as 2020, including well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, and CNET, so if the DigiTimes report is accurate, this would reflect a cancellation of a major hardware project on Apple’s roadmap.
Full story is currently paywalled.
Also consider:
- Apple’s hiring for augmented reality is up 30x over last year
- Apple is taking augmented reality to a whole new level – just in time for Apple Glasses?
MacDailyNews Take: Sorry, we don’t buy it. It simply feels wrong. Unless it simply means development has moved to the next stage…
9 Comments
Just another effort to drive down AAPL stock price before quarterly results as usual.
Somehow, maybe its just me, but I don’t see people walking around staring at pop-up info in AR glasses..
No, they just stare at their phone instead. Remind me not to ask you to predict the future.
Digitimes is sketchy reporting at best. Most likely right in an attempt to manipulate the stock. Happened EVERY earnings season, you see the negative stories on AAPL everywhere.
Digitimes has one of the worst (if not THE worst) track record in claiming to know what Apple is doing or will be doing. I pretty much ignore anything that comes from them.
Doomed from the outset, Jony Ive endless tinker toy, part of why he “retired” from Apple, good riddance sacred cow.
I’d buy this from 2000s Apple. AR is a pretty weak gimmick, and Apple wasn’t afraid to walk away from sunk costs.
More recently, that hasn’t been the case, with the notable exception of Air Power.
AR can be great, if done right. The problem for me is that none of them so far are anything but major kludges. People have been investigating AR for almost 40 years. Hell, HP even put out articles in the very late 70s and early 80s that their high end calculators could possibly include AR in their screens. To date no one has been able to come close to getting it right.
At this point (and with past predictions that Apple is pursuing AR glasses) I put the predictions that Apple is doing AR glasses in the same category as Apple doing a stand alone television. For several years many analysts were claiming, “Apple will ship a stand alone Apple branded television next year.” That never materialized and likely never will. I think the same of “Apple AR Glasses”.
Good, it was a dumb idea. AR has its uses, but it makes a lot of easy things more complex, I doubt it will ever be of any great practical utility for a great many activities. Mobile technology simplified, it didn’t add complexity or tedium. The glasses were DOA, anyway.