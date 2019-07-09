Apple ‘may’ remove 3D Touch from iPhone 11 models

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac(c/o Digitimes):

“The death of 3D Touch has been long in the making. We have heard murmurs from several analysts over the last year that Apple would no longer be producing pressure-sensitive screens for its devices. 3D Touch was also not present in the iPhone XR, although that could be partly excused because of the lower price point.

“Now, we are approaching an iPhone cycle where every model will likely not feature a pressure-sensitive display and the unique 3D Touch experiences will not be available. Apple has started laying the groundwork for this transition with UI changes in iOS 13.

“The Digitimes report quotes industry sources for touch module manufacturers TPK and GIS, key Apple suppliers. These manufacturers will ultimately make less money per unit as the touch modules for the new iPhones will be simpler to make, and carry a lower component cost.”