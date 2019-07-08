Apple re-launched Texas Hold’em for App Store birthday

Direct from Apple’s iOS App Store:

Apple’s Texas Hold’em is back! To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the App Store, we’ve brought back one of its first games, a popular classic. Originally created for iPod, then brought to iPhone, fans will love the polished redesign, featuring new characters, more challenging gameplay, and stunning graphics for the newest iPhone and iPod touch. Players will also love that it’s free to play—for the very first time.

Texas Hold’em lets you play like a pro against 24 realistic opponents—or with your friends over Wi-Fi. Use all of the hints, tips, tells, and your mastery to gain access to more challenging locations with higher stakes and even bigger rewards!