Anticipating the Merger of Apple and Oracle

Rob Enderle for TechNewsWorld:

If you now think of Apple as a software and service company that relies on lock-in and price increases for revenue growth and customer retention, you basically have the consumer version of Oracle.

This is also ironic because Steve Jobs’ closest friend arguably was Oracle CEO and founder Larry Ellison.

Given that Apple and Oracle now are pretty much operating under the same overall customer model, I started to wonder whether the two firms should merge.

MacDailyNews Take:TL;DR: No.

