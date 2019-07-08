Apple attends Sun Valley media event as streaming wars intensify

Cynthia Littleton for Variety:

“From Apple to Disney to AT&T, most of the major players who are on the guest list this week at the tony C-suite conclave are making huge investments in storytelling for a new era of streaming on-demand platforms.

“The arms race for writers and how do you compete in this new changing world — that’s what I want to hear about,” said one long-time conference attendee who expects the streaming wars to dominate conversation this week.