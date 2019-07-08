Apple releases iOS 13, iPadOS and revised macOS & tvOS Public Betas

Apple faces intense competition as the entire media industry begins to compete for the best writers…
Over 1,000 Android apps continue to harvest your personal data even after you tell them not to. Google says it won’t fix this until…
Steve said Tim Cook can do everything but warned that ‘Tim’s not a product person’, claims Steve Jobs biographer, Walter Isaacson.
Apple latest humorous iPhone ‘blip-vert’ advertising campaign is all about Face ID and why it’s the best authorization tool you need on a lazy day…
Do you remember how much whining there was when Apple first introduced an iPhone with a notch? Now everyone imitates it. That’s how it always goes…
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak thinks most of us should hurry up and find a way to delete Facebook…
We believe Apple will face fundamental deterioration over the next 6 to 12 months, warns Rosenblatt Securities…
While we don’t expect many major design changes to how the iPhone 11 looks on the outside, it looks like we’ll see some big changes inside the device…
Huawei’s CEO sees Apple as a role model for privacy, even as fresh reports detail close links with Chinese military…
An extremely rare original 12-page Apple-1 Operation Manual from 1976 is about to be sold at auction…