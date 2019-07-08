Apple releases iOS 13, iPadOS and revised macOS & tvOS Public Betas

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

“Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first public betas and a week after the third developer beta. The public beta gives non-developers a chance to test out iOS 13 ahead of its upcoming fall launch date.”

MacDailyNews Take: Time to test out the new and useful tools in Apple’s new operating systems!

