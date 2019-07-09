Serious security flaw means you should delete Zoom app from your Mac

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

A security researcher has identified an extremely serious vulnerablity in the Zoom videoconferencing system that lets any website open up a video-enabled call on a Mac with the Zoom app installed — even if you’ve previously deleted the software.

If you use Zoom regularly and intend continuing to do so, you should install the latest update and in Video application preferences, enable the archaically phrased “Turn off my video when joining a meeting’ checkbox (below).

However, if you have ever used Zoom and deleted it, or just want to delete it properly, you’ll need to use Terminal.

MacDailyNews Take: This is a shocking vulnerability that shames the company.

