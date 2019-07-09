5G, low-cost iPhones for 2020, says JP Morgan

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

“Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4″/6.1″/6.7″ screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games).”

Chatterjee said he also sees Apple going after “a much more ‘value’ category than it has been used to with its recent launches.” That could be a lower-cost iPhone in 2020 that’s the same size as the iPhone 8 but without a 5G modem or OLED display.

5.4-, 6.1- and 6.7-inch OLED screens.

All models to offer 5G, says JP Morgan.

High-end models to provide rear-facing, time of flight (TOF) 3D sensor technology for augmented reality.

(Sony begins manufacturing TOF sensors this summer).

Low-end model may lack 5G or OLED.

Expect 195 million iPhone sales in 2020, analysts said.

MacDailyNews Take: Will we really need to wait until 2020 before Apple gives us a lower-cost iPhone SE replacement? Though 5G services should begin to start getting interesting by then…