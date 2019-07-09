5 reasons why AirPods are becoming increasingly popular

Over the past several years, Apple’s wireless earbuds became so extremely popular that they attained the same de facto must-own status as their larger, more expensive brethren, like the iPhone, and the MacBook. But how? Is it because of the hardware itself, or is it more about the products that surround and envelope consumer lives before AirPods purchase? How did Apple get to such a place of power over your cash?
Reasons given:
- The tiny green light.
- Apple’s Beats acquisition.
- The elegance with which the software and hardware together.
- You probably already own an iPhone.
- Every Apple product is treated like a hero. “You want the Apple (insert product name here..”)
MacDailyNews Take: We’re seeing those white sticks in people’s ears more and more frequently these days, and owners come from every demographic. Have AirPods reached their iPod moment?