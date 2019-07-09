Apple launches Back to School Promotion

Not only has Apple updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but it has also launched its Back to School promotion starting today.

These promotional deals are available to higher education students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers through the Apple Education Store.

This year’s promotion includes a pair of qualifying Beats headphones with the purchase of any eligible Mac or iPad, as well as education discounts on qualifying Mac, iPad, AppleCare, select accessories and services.

These promotions are available in selected markets, so what’s on offer where you are may differ.

Apple is also offering $100 off the recently lowered entry-level price it is selling its much improved and updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Macs.