iPad 7 production has begun, 16-inch MBP in Q4

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Mass production of a new iPad will begin in July, followed by mass production of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a supply chain report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News today.

Taiwanese manufacturer Radiant Opto-Electronics will be the exclusive backlight module supplier for both the new iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. No further details were provided.

The new iPad likely refers to the rumored 10.2-inch model that is expected to succeed the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad…