Oh no, Apple killed MacBook….

Andrew Griffin for the Independent:

Apple has killed off its MacBook, leaving only the Air and Pro in its line-up.

The 12-inch computer was first introduced in 2015, as Apple’s lightest and thinnest computer ever. It went through a number of updates since, but has been largely neglected for the last two years, not receiving any updates while the rest of Apple’s laptop line-up was refreshed.

Now Apple has discontinued the computer, removing it from sale at the same time as announcing new updates for both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.