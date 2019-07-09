Oh no, Apple killed MacBook….

Andrew Griffin for the Independent:
Apple has killed off its MacBook, leaving only the Air and Pro in its line-up.
The 12-inch computer was first introduced in 2015, as Apple’s lightest and thinnest computer ever. It went through a number of updates since, but has been largely neglected for the last two years, not receiving any updates while the rest of Apple’s laptop line-up was refreshed.
Now Apple has discontinued the computer, removing it from sale at the same time as announcing new updates for both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
MacDailyNews Take: So, no MacBook, eh? Here’s one of the most interesting threads I’ve seen about it… (iBook?)
Apple’s revised the MacBook Air and dropped its price to $1099. The entry-level MacBook Pro makes sense now.
And the 12-inch MacBook seems to be gone.
I think the Mac notebook line makes more sense now than it has at any point in the last three years.https://t.co/nBmeRagdma pic.twitter.com/ozHu7Wlm0O
— Stephen Hackett (@ismh) July 9, 2019
8 Comments
good riddance. The Air was introduced to be the stripped down ultraportable, and then Apple went a bridge to far with the pink overpriced netbook. With one port and a horrible keyboard. We can only hope someone at Apple will regain some sanity to the Mac lineups.
I wouldn’t care less. Only one port is totally useless.
Good riddance, but by having temporarily set the MacBook Air price too high, a lot of recent customers remain frustrated for having payed too much. What Apple should do is to gradually lower the price of its products between updates, especially if updates are not forthcoming in due time!!! Then when a new model comes out, reset the price to the original one. That way the MacBook Air (256GB) would never have been above €1099.
Far too logical for you to expect a job in Apple’s marketing Dept Im afraid and Cook would have a heart attack at any such logical suggestion.
Stephen Hackett is right about the logic in the line up now. However what worries me is how over many years they twisted and turned first neglecting the Air now reviving it from near terminal death to instead stab the MacBook a while later. Hardly instills one that there is joined up thinking going on here, more like decisions by committee that changes its make up every 6 months. Its getting a bit like Killing Eve in Apple product discussion meetings these days methinks you just don’t know what is next for the cull and what will survive for a while and how the plot will turn next week.
Still have the old white one, and it still runs good……
For a first time in a long time the whole Mac line seems to make sense and feels far more complete.
The iMac Pro probably needs a spec update to better bridge the gap between the standard iMac and the insanely powerful new Mac Pro.
I’m hoping the Mac Pro is the start of more interesting designs. As nice as they look the MacBooks, iMac and Mac mini desperately need a design refresh.
Looks more like suicide to me…