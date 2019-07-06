Apple’s macOS Catalina delivers a brand new, gorgeous ‘Drift’ screen saver

Christian Zibreg for iDownload Blog:

The third beta of the macOS Catalina 10.15 software dropped earlier this week.

According to a nice find by Sydney-based Twitter user Jeremy Bank, the new beta has added a gorgeous new option to the Desktop & Screen Saver preference pane, entitled “Drift”.

Drift renders a colorful three-dimensional array of light trails, with each particle moving in a mesmerizing wave-like motion.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The screensaver is rendered by the GPU on-the-fly and features several different color theme options.

You can choose from a variety of hues including colors based off of your desktop wallpaper, as well as ‘Space Gray’, ‘Silver’ and the rainbow ‘Spectrum’.

MacDailyNews Take: Very nice. Kelp forest-like.

