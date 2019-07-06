Apple swoops in to rescue Drive.ai

Via The Motley Fool:

Just days before self-driving car startup Drive.ai was set to shut down permanently, Apple comes to the rescue to acquire the struggling company. Apple was reportedly in talks to buy the company weeks ago, and has now pulled the trigger. The Mac maker has been working on autonomous driving technology for years, but its ultimate goal remains shrouded in mystery.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s acquisition is certainly great news for Drive.ai!

