Apple granted patent for a small form factor telephoto camera

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,338,344) for a small form telephoto camera as it looks for more ways to improve the photo/video abilities of its iPhone and iPad products.

Apple says that achieving higher resolution with small package size cameras generally requires use of a photosensor with small pixel size and a good, compact imaging lens system. Advances in technology have achieved reduction of the pixel size in photosensors.

However, as photosensors become more compact and powerful, demand for compact imaging lens system with improved imaging quality performance has increased. Apple wants to take advantage of these developments in its iPhone and iPad products.