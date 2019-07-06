Xiaomi uses Apple’s ads for its Memoji knockoff inventively called ‘Mimoji’

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

After Xiaomi protesting that of course its ‘Mimoji’ is nothing like Apple’s practically identical ‘Memoji,’ the company has accidentally used Apple’s adverts for its own promotion.

Earlier this week, phone maker Xiaomi unveiled its new Mi CC9 model, and its ‘Mimoji’ feature was remarkably familiar to iPhone users. The company stressed that their animated personality emoji came to market before Apple’s, its marketing just accidentally reused its rival’s ad.

Among the sales images for the phone on Chinese online retailers JD.com and Suning, were ones depicting both Apple’s Memoji and promoting Apple Music.