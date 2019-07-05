How to make two bootable macOS versions on one external SSD

From the Eclectic Light Company:

Sometimes having an external drive that can boot one version of macOS isn’t enough: you want it to boot two (or even more). Once you have got past the confusing terms and tripwires in Disk Utility, this should prove fairly simple to set up.

Format SSD in APFS Partition the volume you create Split the volume in two Launch Terminal and type: diskutil list external Run your macOS installers (Catalina and Mojave?)and install each on separate partitions. Now you have two bootable versions of macOS on one SSD.



More details (Recommended).

MacDailyNews Take: The more we learn about our Macs the more we want to learn – and this is an incredibly useful resource if you are managing multiple Macs.