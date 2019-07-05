Xiaomi uses Apple Memoji ad to push ‘Mimoji’ clone, says it was ‘accident’

Tianyu M. Fang for Caixin Global:
Xiaomi’s augmented-reality avatar set, Mimoji, is definitely not a clone of Apple’s Memoji — they just look very similar and happen to share identical-sounding names — the Chinese company clarified last week.
But ads for Apple’s Memoji and Apple Music have been embedded on Xiaomi’s product page for the Mi CC9 smartphone on e-commerce platforms JD.com and Suning, in lieu of original Xiaomi graphics, a Weibo user found on Friday.
MacDailyNews Take: So, what was that discussion about Chinese firms and respect for intellectual property again?
2 Comments
Same kind of “accident” Scamsham had when it copied the iPhone I guess. Merely coincidental after seeing what Apple had done.
what is it about the chinese that explains their wholesale theft of everything from american movies to american ideas to american software to american hardware to american design to american research to american military secrets to american silicon valley secrets to america’s space program technology to american american american american america. everything but america’s freedom of speech