3 Apple designers share Jony Ive’s real legacy

Suzanne Labarre for FastCompany:

We reached out to three former Apple employees—Don Norman, Ken Kocienda, and Imran Chaudhri—who collaborated with Ive during different eras and in various capacities at Apple

“I thought to myself, Jony has no idea how we work in software.”

“Jony’s greatest design legacy, beyond form, beyond surface, and beyond question is his relentless pursuit of beauty. Very few people in our industry care about every aspect, every detail in service of beauty as much as him.

Here’s Sir Jony appearing on popular UK kid’s TV show, Blue Peter — probably the best glance we ever got inside his design studio.

