HomePod owners triggered by Apple’s new AirPod ad

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac

HomePod owners are taking to Twitter to complain that the Hey Siri feature is being activated by Apple’s new AirPods commercial.

When the guy in the Bounce ad says Hey Siri at the beginning and asks it to play him something new, HomePods are being triggered…

Owners are not impressed..

 

Apple appears to have heard the complaints.

The YouTube version (below) of the ad (which shows an AirPod owner bouncing through the city streets) doesn’t include the ‘Hey Siri’ command, though you can still find the full version here.

MacDailyNews Take: Oops! Though I suppose we should be grateful HomePods didn’t immediately start buying products like Alexa has done.

