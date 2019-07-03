HomePod owners triggered by Apple’s new AirPod ad

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac

HomePod owners are taking to Twitter to complain that the Hey Siri feature is being activated by Apple’s new AirPods commercial. When the guy in the Bounce ad says Hey Siri at the beginning and asks it to play him something new, HomePods are being triggered… Owners are not impressed..

PSA/Rant: Apple’s new AirPods commercial (“Bounce”) has the phrase “Hey Siri” in the commercial, which gets my HomePod to play the song. Every. Time. It. Plays. It makes me want to disconnect my HomePod and not even use it. via /r/apple https://t.co/Xzzlw5ZSAI — Vincent Lee (@vincentleetping) July 3, 2019

@Apple @AppleSupport @tim_cook for the love of god change the “Hey Siri” for the AirPods commercial because my HomePod goes off EVERY SINGLE TIME 😫 — Steve (@Smcdo123) July 3, 2019

Apple appears to have heard the complaints.

The YouTube version (below) of the ad (which shows an AirPod owner bouncing through the city streets) doesn’t include the ‘Hey Siri’ command, though you can still find the full version here.

MacDailyNews Take: Oops! Though I suppose we should be grateful HomePods didn’t immediately start buying products like Alexa has done.