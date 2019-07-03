HP, Microsoft, Google, others plan China production reduction

Cheng Ting-Fang, Lauly Li, Coco Liu, Shunsuke Tabet for Nikkei:
The decision by some of the world’s biggest computer and game console brands to shift production — mainly of products destined for the U.S. — follows manufacturing reviews by other tech companies.
Apple is exploring the cost implications of moving up to 30% of its smartphone production, Nikkei reported last month. Elsewhere manufacturers of servers, networking products, and some key electronics components are shifting out of China, often at the request of U.S. customers.
The moves will be a blow for China’s electronics exports, which have powered the country’s decades-long growth. China is the world’s biggest producer of PCs as well as smartphones.
Total Chinese imports and exports in the electronics segment ballooned 136 times to $1.35 trillion in 2017 from just over $10 billion back in 1991, according to Chinese data provider QianZhan.
I had a great meeting with President Xi of China yesterday, far better than expected. I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate. China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price continues stable over $200, despite trade war uncertainties and the departure of Jony Ive – though hopefully a US-China pact is coming.
It’s about stinking time. But China has already stolen enough IP to absorb these losses I bet.
Trump acquiesced on Huawei so China would purchase more agricultural products in an attempt to save his butt in the farm states. So much for Huawei being an existential national security threat. In essence, this means the trade war is essentially over.
“Who knew that caving in a trade war was easier than starting one”. djt