HP, Microsoft, Google, others plan China production reduction

Cheng Ting-Fang, Lauly Li, Coco Liu, Shunsuke Tabet for Nikkei:

The decision by some of the world’s biggest computer and game console brands to shift production — mainly of products destined for the U.S. — follows manufacturing reviews by other tech companies.

Apple is exploring the cost implications of moving up to 30% of its smartphone production, Nikkei reported last month. Elsewhere manufacturers of servers, networking products, and some key electronics components are shifting out of China, often at the request of U.S. customers.

The moves will be a blow for China’s electronics exports, which have powered the country’s decades-long growth. China is the world’s biggest producer of PCs as well as smartphones.

Total Chinese imports and exports in the electronics segment ballooned 136 times to $1.35 trillion in 2017 from just over $10 billion back in 1991, according to Chinese data provider QianZhan.