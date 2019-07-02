Apple to reveal Q319 earnings, conference call, July 30

Apple will hold its fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2pm PT/5pm ET, the company confirmed on its Investor Relations page.

In typical fashion, the announcement comes shortly after markets close at around 4:30pm ET. As always, we will bring you the results as soon as they are made available – just check back to our home page from 5pm ET.

We plan to cover the conference call with live notes as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT on on August 1st.

Apple will stream the event as an audio webcast which will be made available here www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/.

The webcast be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter. The stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge.

MacDailyNews Take: Investors will be watching Apple’s results closely for signals reflecting the state of the smartphone market. On April 30, Apple provided the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 third quarter:

Revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion.

Gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent.

Operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion.

Other income/(expense) of $250 million.

Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent.

SEE ALSO:

Apple warns U.S. tariffs would result in a reduction of company’s U.S. economic contribution, weigh on global competitiveness – June 20, 2019

KeyBanc analyst: Apple iPhone demand has ‘potential for ongoing weakness’ – June 18, 2019

Citi lowers Apple price target, claiming trade war will likely cut China sales in half – May 28, 2019

Wedbush: Apple selloff is overdone, company faces ‘low likelihood’ that iPhones will be subject to tariffs – May 24, 2019

Gene Munster: China tariffs on Apple products unlikely – May 23, 2019

President Trump’s Huawei ban could end Android as we know it and possibly have a lasting effect on Apple – May 20, 2019

Trump administration blacklists Huawei putting Apple at risk of retaliation from China – May 16, 2019