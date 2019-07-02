Apple publishes 3 new iPhone ads

From Chance Miller, 9to5Mac:

“Apple today has shared three new videos on its YouTube channel highlighting different aspects of the iPhone. The new videos highlight App Store privacy, recycling, and iMessage encryption… “Each of the new videos comes in at 15 seconds long, focusing on a specific feature of the iPhone and iOS. For instance, in the App Store Privacy video, Apple explains that every iOS app is reviewed to help keep malware out of the App Store.”

The short duration makes these into highly shareable video clips for social media – and it seems to be working, with over 94,000 views so far of Apple’s iMessage encryption clip. Of course, each one ends with the phrase, “That’s iPhone”.

You can watch the ads here:

MacDailyNews Take: Privacy shouldn’t be a luxury and one reason for it to be so is the subsidized chaos factories other platforms provide, gathering personal data for profit in exchange for low-cost handsets that don’t deliver anything like this.