Apple warns U.S. tariffs would result in a reduction of company’s U.S. economic contribution, weigh on global competitiveness

Ashley Carman for The Verge:

Apple says the Trump administration’s tariffs could lower the company’s economic output and put it at a disadvantage compared to its international competitors, particularly its Chinese counterparts. In Apple’s letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the company argues that the proposed tariffs, which would impact nearly every Apple device including the iPhone, MacBook, AirPods, and Apple Watch, would hurt Apple’s US employees and its ability to contribute to the US economy. In May, the Trump administration announced a massive expansion of those tariffs, levying a 25 percent tariff on nearly every category of goods that had been previously unaffected, including computers, smartphones, and televisions. The Office of the US Trade Representative is currently seeking comment on those tariffs, which is why Apple wrote this letter.

MacDailyNews Take: No pain, no gain.

Apple’s letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer reads, in part:

Thank you for this opportunity to comment on USTR’s proposal to impose tariffs up to twenty-five percent duty on a fourth set of products imported from China.

The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and Apple TV, as well as the parts and batteries used to repair products in the United States. The proposed tariffs also cover accessories that Apple makes for these devices, such as monitors and keyboards… We urge the U.S. Government not to impose tariffs on these products.

U.S. tariffs on Apple’s products would result in a reduction of Apple’s U.S. economic contribution. U.S. tariffs would also weigh on Apple’s global competitiveness. The Chinese producers we compete with in global markets do not have a significant presence in the U.S. market, and so would not be impacted by U.S. tariffs. Neither would our other major non-U.S. competitors. A U.S. tariff would, therefore, tilt the playing field in favor of our global competitors.

We urge you not to proceed with these tariffs. Thank you for your consideration of our comments.

