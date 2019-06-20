How to get Apple’s macOS Catalina public beta for your Mac

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

Here’s what you need to know to get your Mac ready for and upgraded to the macOS Catalina public beta when it ships*.

If your Mac is compatible with Catalina and you really want to risk installing a beta OS, follow these steps:

• First, join Apple’s Public Beta Program
• Second, you should prepare your Mac
• Third, time to enroll
• Four, install Catalina

*When will the beta ship? I wonder if we are hearing any whispers?

MacDailyNews Take: Right around the corner? Stay tuned.

