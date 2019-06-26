Mac malware on the rise again; several new threats found

Mac malware continues to increase in both quantity and variety. In addition to Intego’s discovery of new OSX/Linker Mac malware, active malware campaigns have been observed in June 2019, everything from a bizarre cryptocurrency miner to creepy backdoors that could allow an attacker to log your keystrokes, and more.
Let’s take a look at some of the Mac malware we’ve seen in the wild in recent weeks.
• Firefox zero-day leveraged to spread OSX/Netwire and OSX/Mokes
• LoudMiner aka Bird Miner found in “cracked” VST installers
• OSX/NewTab
"… What's particularly bizarre about this unwanted miner is that, rather than the mining software app running as a simple background process, the miner runs within an entire Linux operating system inside of a Qemu virtual machine. In other words, while you're running macOS, another operating system boots up inside of macOS and starts running mining software. It's unclear whether the pirates were just lazy and trying to come up with a cross-platform solution that took little effort, or whether they were trying to use this technique to hide from antivirus software that might detect the miner if it were running natively on the infected computer….'
