Apple spends a record $23.8B buying back its own shares — and saves cash in the process

Apple again led S&P 500 companies in buybacks, spending a new record $23.8 billion in Q1, more than doubling its spend from the previous quarter, data from S&P Global shows.
Apple has long been a buyback behemoth. The company holds 8 of the 10 all-time records for quarterly buybacks, and has spent more than $75 billion on buybacks over just the past year.
It has spent $234.7 billion over the most recent 5-year period, and $284.3 billion over the last 10-year period.
Apple accounted for 23% of share buybacks made by the top 20 S&P 500 companies.
By buying back stocks, Apple reduces the number of shares on the market, increasing the value of its remaining shares.
It’s a cheaper way to pay shareholders than issuing dividends: Unlike regular dividends, Apple issues buybacks whenever it feels like it.
Plus, buybacks enable Apple to get rid of cash it would otherwise pay taxes on, boosting stock prices AND warding off the tax man.
MacDailyNews Take: These are mind-boggling numbers. Apple spent nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars on buybacks over the past 5 years!
3 Comments
“By buying back stocks, Apple reduces the number of shares on the market, increasing the value of its remaining shares.” With regard to the second half of that statement, in a word, Bullshit. Apple’s buybacks have only marginally affected the share price–if it has affected it at all.
If there were even close to a direct correlation, by Apple taking $284.3 billion in stock off the open market the perceived value of the stock should have been redistributed among the remaining stock shares (the original shares minus the $284.3 billion worth of stock shares). This should have raised the remaining per share price by a very noticeable amount. It has not.
At about 862 million shares outstanding, a $284.3 billion buyback and redistribution of that value across the remaining shares in theory could amount to as much as $329 per remaining share. So why isn’t Apple’s share price hanging around $350 to $500 per remaining share? It’s simple, no matter what these pontificators want to spew forth, there is little correlation between Apple’s stock price before and after a buyback.
Apple’s share price was affected more this morning by Sec. Mnuchin’s comments about a potential trade deal with China than the buybacks (even in total) have had. If the trade deal is realized this will have a positive long term effect on the share price of AAPL much greater than the buybacks. This just points up that there are many, many things that affect Apple’s stock price way, way more than the buybacks ever will.
Think about how many products could have been developed and brought to market with $24B.
Instead, Apple’s management uses the money to increase the value of their stock options.
Why backpacks once were and should again be illegal.
Yeah, backpacks are a curse of modern society.