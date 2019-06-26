Apple spends a record $23.8B buying back its own shares — and saves cash in the process

Dion Rabouin for Axios:

Apple again led S&P 500 companies in buybacks, spending a new record $23.8 billion in Q1, more than doubling its spend from the previous quarter, data from S&P Global shows.

Apple has long been a buyback behemoth. The company holds 8 of the 10 all-time records for quarterly buybacks, and has spent more than $75 billion on buybacks over just the past year.

It has spent $234.7 billion over the most recent 5-year period, and $284.3 billion over the last 10-year period.

Apple accounted for 23% of share buybacks made by the top 20 S&P 500 companies.