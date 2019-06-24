Gene Munster: Timing of Apple production shift out of China is suspicious

Via Bloomberg Technology:

Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster discusses Apple Inc.’s possible production shift out of China with Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Technology.”

MacDailyNews Take: It simply makes sense for a multinational to not to rely on one country for the bulk of product assembly. It’s safer to diversify, regardless of who’s running for the presidency of Taiwan, U.S.-China trade talks, tariffs, etc.

  1. Should read “timing of Foxconn’s production shift out of China” Because, is Foxconn had not already said that they were taking steps to expand production outside China, you wouldn’t hear a peep about it.

    And people STILL think that there are factories that Apple owns in China, complete with Apple logos on the side.

  2. Munster is a long standing ass where, in this case, he’s attributing Apple’s success and popularity in polls that he took in China to the Party’s top-down directive instead of th teal cause: Apple’s inherent popularity.

    1. People aren’t thinking anything. It’s just their gut reaction to dislike Apple for being a company that supposedly sells products to “exclusive” customers. So if someone in a Chinese factory that assembles Apple products, sneezes, well that’s Apple’s fault and not the factory owner’s fault. It’s just easier to hate Apple because it’s such a visible company. Mention Foxconn and it’s “an Apple iPhone factory” despite dozens of companies having products assembled there. Humans don’t really like to think as it’s just easier for them to react to their “feelings.” Heck, I buy nothing but Apple products and the company is starting to piss me off. Even I think Apple products should be more affordable to less affluent consumers.

      No sensible company should be isolating themselves against the consumer masses. To me, that’s just not good business. Apple prices have been steadily rising over the past few years and it’s really not helping Apple or Apple investors, at all. Apple needs to find some alternative revenue streams that don’t beat up on loyal customers. If Tim Cook thinks he can beat Mark Zuckerberg at anything, he’s crazy.

