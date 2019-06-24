Gene Munster: Timing of Apple production shift out of China is suspicious

Via Bloomberg Technology:

Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster discusses Apple Inc.’s possible production shift out of China with Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Technology.”

MacDailyNews Take: It simply makes sense for a multinational to not to rely on one country for the bulk of product assembly. It’s safer to diversify, regardless of who’s running for the presidency of Taiwan, U.S.-China trade talks, tariffs, etc.