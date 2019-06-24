Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro said to launch in September

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro in September, according to Jeff Lin, an analyst at research firm IHS Markit.

Lin believes the 16-inch display will be an LCD supplied by LG Display, with a resolution of 3,072×1,920 pixels, as outlined in IHS’s latest Emerging PC Market Tracker report, published Thursday and obtained by Forbes. For comparison, the 15-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels.

16-inch MacBook Pro rumors began with well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in February, he said the notebook would launch at some point in 2019 with an “all-new design,” but he did not comment on which display technology the notebook would use or share any other details.