MacBook Pro 13-inch vs. 15-inch: Which 2019 MacBook should you buy?

Henry T. Casey for LAPTOP Magazine:

This question isn’t as easy as which size you prefer, though portability does come into play. While both laptops are similar in important ways, their performance greatly differs, as do their prices.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro’s screen measures 2560 x 1600 pixels, which translates to around 5.1 million pixels. That’s around 1 million more than the 4million-plus pixels in the 13.3-inch’s 2560 x 1600-pixel display… The 15-inch MacBook Pro features 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors, a league ahead of the 8th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs in the 13-inch MacBook Pro. That translates to the 15-inch model packing much more punch, with our Core i9 model netting a 31,012 on the Geekbench general performance test, leaping over the 18,221 score from the 13-inch, Core i5 MacBook Pro.

Medium-level power users — those who need more speed than the MacBook Air provides, but not all of the bells and whistles — should look at the 13-inch MacBook Pro… [but] if you push your computers as hard and as far as they can go, you’re going to want the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Not does this model feature faster processors and discrete graphics, but it also lasts a notable bit longer on a single charge.