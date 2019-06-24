Apple Watch Series 5: Rumors, price, features, and release date

Every Apple Watch so far has been unveiled during Apple’s September event, where it also announces new iPhones. It is, essentially, the iPhone accessory, so it makes sense.
With the exception of the first Apple Watch (which hit the market in April), each new model has shipped in September as well. And not a year has gone by without the release of a new Apple Watch.
We therefore think it’s highly likely that there will be an Apple Watch Series 5 announced this September along with the new iPhones, shipping shortly after… It’s our guess that the Series 5 will cost around $399/$429, give or take $20, with the Series 4 staying on the market at a reduced price in the same way the Series 3 has…
Expect the Series 5 to look like the Series 4, with some very minor differences (a fraction of a millimeter of thickness or slightly different detents on the dial, that sort of thing).
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see what Apple’s S5 SoC can do inside Apple Watch Series 5! Better performance is always welcome with Apple Watch, and that extra power can be used to accomplish more things, too!
I can’t wait either. Time for a new watch!
Whether glucose reading are possible or not, is something we don’t know. But blood pressure readings are theoretically possible with the current sensor introduced in Series 4. It would require software, and that issue is complex, but it can be done.
Glucose readings would add a huge market to the Watch – and really hurt the market for those test strips now being used by the billions. PulseOx is another important indicator, but has a far more limited market except for the millions with breathing problems: Asthmatics, COPD, etc. PulseOx tied to blood pressure would be a natural combination,
Since I just got my watch in December the Glucose readings would be the only feature that would get e to swap for the next generation,
The issue, as I see it, would be the level of use for the various sensors and software and the resulting drain on the battery.
I’m advancing from Series 3 to Series 5 as soon as it ships. Can’t wait!!
Count me in, if Apple Watch can read blood sugar.
I’ll probably go from Series Aint-Got-One to Series 4 once 5 comes out and the price comes down a bit.