Safari on iPadOS optimized to work with at least some desktop versions of websites

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple’s upcoming iPadOS is designed to bring more desktop-class functionality to iPads with bigger screens, and as part of that aim, Safari is receiving a major overhaul that will enable it to display desktop versions of websites.

In the first instance, Apple is going about this by adapting Safari’s mobile “user agent” – that aspect of the software which retrieves and renders interaction with web content – to enable the iOS browser to retrieve the desktop variety of a website by default, rather than its mobile counterpart.

In addition to that, Apple appears to be custom-optimizing the iPadOS Safari user agent to include touch- and keyboard-based interaction with at least some popular websites. As highlighted by The Verge’s Dieter Bohn in his brief testing of Google Docs, Apple has made it possible to use touch to hit the menu buttons.