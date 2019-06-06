Apple’s new Mac Pro is quieter than iMac Pro, was kept in a ‘Stealth Enclosure’ to keep it a secret

The lattice pattern on Mac Pro is based on a naturally occurring phenomenon in molecular crystal structures. A network of three-dimensional interlocking hemispheres, it increases the surface area, optimizing airflow and structural rigidity. To create the structure, a spherical array is machined onto the internal and external surfaces of the aluminum. The result is a lightweight lattice pattern that maximizes airflow while creating an extremely rigid structure.
On the latest episode of the Mac Power Users podcast, hosts David Sparks and Stephen Hackett had the opportunity to speak with Apple product manager Doug Brooks about the all-new Mac Pro, unveiled at WWDC 2019 earlier this week.
Brooks said that sound from the new Mac Pro under a desk measures around 10 decibels, making it quieter than an iMac Pro or the current Mac Pro on a desk, which he said are both already “virtually silent” at around 12 decibels.
Like many other Apple products, the new Mac Pro was kept in a “stealth enclosure” during testing in Apple’s labs to ensure that its design remained a secret until it was announced.
