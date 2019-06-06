Luna Display disappointed at being Sherlocked by Apple’s Sidecar, vows to stick around

Matt Ronge, CEO & Co-founder and Giovanni Donelli, Head of Product & Co-founder for Luna Display:

You may have heard the news; we did too. Apple has decided to dabble in the connected workspace domain that we know super well. You’ve also likely seen the headlines about Apple’s power over small developers and how the tech-giant ‘sherlocks’ top-grossing apps. We’re disappointed, but let it be known:

We’re not going anywhere.

If you have basic needs, Apple’s Sidecar may do the trick. But if you’re a pro, we’ve built Luna Display to fit around your creative workflow.

Oh, and about Windows — We’ve heard you loud and clear. We see a bright future in that exciting new space and we hope you’ll join us along for the ride. 😉 So while we may be the underdogs, we’re ready to charge head-on because we’re just as committed to creative pros as we’ve always been — whether that’s via Mac, PC, or beyond.