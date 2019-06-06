The 2019 Apple Mac Pro is perfect! Well… kinda

Snazzy Labs via YouTube:

Apple released the 2019 Mac Pro at their WWDC keynote to much applause. Sure, things like iPadOS, system-wide dark mode, and the creation of Project Catalyst (formerly known as Marzipan) which allows you to run iOS apps on the Mac are all major software changes, but the new Mac Pro looks amazing. The question is, can the 2019 Mac Pro compete with desktop workstation PCs using its server-grade hardware or is it just too expensive and overpriced like Macs of recent years? Snazzy Labs analyzes the new Mac Pro and its Intel Xeon W Cascade Lake CPUs.

MacDailyNews Take: The base Mac Pro is priced the way it is so that Apple can make a profit as they know those units are most likely to be upgraded with third-party cards, etc. Apple won’t see any profit on those “entry” Mac Pro units, unless they price it as they’ve priced it. Like it or not, Apple has to pay for the R&D and everything else that went into the Mac Pro, including development of macOS (free annual upgrades to users). They can’t give away Mac Pros at a starting price that doesn’t allow them to recoup expenses or that undercuts iMac Pro.

Good to see that Snazzy Labs gets that the Mac Pro isn’t targeted at anyone other than highly demanding professional users, even if the bulk of their (likely Windows suffering mouth-breathing) YouTube commenters don’t.

Bottom line: The Mac Pro is perfect. No “kinda” about it.

