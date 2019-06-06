Apple lists mystery 3-meter ‘Pro’ Thunderbolt 3 cables on Mac Pro specs sheet

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple has included a collection of “Pro” Thunderbolt 3 cables in its list of accessories for the new Mac Pro, including the odd option of a 3-meter cable, a length that is not typically covered by the standards governing Thunderbolt 3 cable specifications.

Under the “Other Accessories” category are three listings for the “Apple Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable,” which suggests some alternative version of the existing Thunderbolt 3 cables it sells with some extra element to benefit the Mac Pro in some form. The three listings are not linked to other pages, so there are no published details as to what is “Pro” about them at this time.

The existence of a 3-meter Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable is odd, as the standards relating to Thunderbolt 3 specify the longest a metal cable can be is two meters and still provide full Thunderbolt 3 speeds. At present, there are no vendors of optical Thunderbolt 3 cables.

Sources of AppleInsider within Apple not authorized to speak on behalf of the company have confirmed the existence of the three-meter length, but refused to elaborate.