Apple teaches AirPods new tricks in iOS 13

Evan Selleck for iDownload Blog:

If you have been waiting for the AirPods, along with Siri, to handle incoming messages a bit better, or have been wanting to share your device’s audio with another pair of AirPods at the same time as your own, the wait is almost over. Apple showed off both of these new additions coming to the truly wireless headphones later this year, once iOS 13 launches to the public.

Apple isn’t throwing the kitchen sink at the AirPods as far as new features are concerned, even with the launch of iOS 13. However, these two new additions should be welcomed by AirPods users. Being able to quickly listen, and respond, to an incoming message is certainly nice.