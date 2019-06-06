Only a few Macs will officially support Sidecar in macOS Catalina, but there’s a workaround

Killian Bell for Cult of Mac:

Sidecar, which lets you use an iPad as a second screen, will only support a limited number of machines. If your Mac is getting a little long in the tooth, you’re probably going to be out of luck.

It seems that a strangely small list of Macs are officially compatible with Sidecar:

• 27-inch iMac (Late 2015 or newer)

• iMac Pro

• MacBook Pro (2016 or newer)

• MacBook Air (2018)

• 12-inch MacBook (early 2016 or newer)

• Mac mini (2018)

• Mac Pro (2019)

If your Mac isn’t on the list of supported machines, don’t be too disappointed just yet. [Developer Steve] Troughton-Smith has also posted a workaround that may get Sidecar working on unsupported devices — but it’s not guaranteed to work.