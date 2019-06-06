Apple kills off annoying Volume indicator, replaces with better solution in iOS 13

Mike Peterson for iDrop News:

Users have been asking for it for years. As of iOS 13, Apple has finally delivered. In the new software update, there’s a redesigned volume HUD.

The previous volume indicator, which has long been an unfortunate hallmark of iOS, was objectively clunky and covered a large display of the middle of the display. It was especially annoying when you’re viewing videos or other content that you’d rather not obstruct with a clunky interface.

Now, it’s been completely redesigned. When you change the volume in iOS, a much smaller volume slider bar (like the one in control center) will appear on the left of the display while in portrait mode or at the top in landscape mode.