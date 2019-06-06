Apple kills off annoying Volume indicator, replaces with better solution in iOS 13

Users have been asking for it for years. As of iOS 13, Apple has finally delivered. In the new software update, there’s a redesigned volume HUD.
The previous volume indicator, which has long been an unfortunate hallmark of iOS, was objectively clunky and covered a large display of the middle of the display. It was especially annoying when you’re viewing videos or other content that you’d rather not obstruct with a clunky interface.
Now, it’s been completely redesigned. When you change the volume in iOS, a much smaller volume slider bar (like the one in control center) will appear on the left of the display while in portrait mode or at the top in landscape mode.
I guess that's better… #ios13 volume control pic.twitter.com/wdoM0bNyTx
— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) June 3, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: This is, of course, a very welcome improvement for everyone expect those who traffic in iOS Volume HUD memes.
2 Comments
It appears right next to the physical volume buttons on your device, nice and logical.
I love how it starts off big to get your attention and then shrinks to a subtle indicator.
Better? Maybe. At least it’s a first try at it. How about an option to turn it off too?