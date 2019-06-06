Apple nails it with their new Mac Pro, the computer for the few of us

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:
It’s not for the mass market, and it costs as much as a car and most people will never even see one, but Mac Pro is still the best Mac Apple has ever made.
I’ve been wandering around WWDC speaking with people, and the general feeling about Mac Pro seems to be that the company has got this really, really right.
These Mac systems are not compromised on cost, components or design and were developed with just one primary mission in mind: to radically enhance professional workflow.
These Mac Pros are not systems “for the rest of us.” Most Mac users will never need to run something as powerful as these machines.
I sensed real pride from among Mac-related Apple people I encountered at the giant developer event… I think they have a right to feel pride. They have built the best Mac Apple has ever made.
MacDailyNews Take: Of the new Mac Pro, every Mac user should be proud.
The Mac Pro is sort of like why you fund a space program, if you’re smart. Yes, there are pressing needs elsewhere (and, btw, there always will be; it’s a bad excuse not to investing in exploration), but if you’re not pushing, you’re stagnating. Nothing unexpected can be discovered, no new solutions uncovered when no new challenges are ventured. It’s why smart car companies make esoteric supercars of which only a few will ever be sold and on which the investment will never be recouped. As with supercars, lessons learned from the Mac Pro, the Mac flagship, will percolate throughout and improve all of Apple’s product lines. Yes, Apple worst-selling Mac is their most important.
May the Mac Pro never be dead-ended, abandoned, and ignored again!
Think about what you thought of Apple’s Mac lineup when it had a decade-old, neglected, dead-end design as its flagship. The entire Mac lineup was diminished. Apple’s management who allowed this to happen were diminished, too. People could only see the flaws – in the machines and the people. Now, with the new Mac Pro proudly raising the flag high atop the mountain, all Macs, and everyone responsible for making Macs, are lifted up along with it.
“Apple nails it with their new Mac Pro, the computer for the few of us”
For the very very very few of us.
Schools and universities have been switching to Windows work stations and will continue too.
Read the MacDailyNews Take. You seem to have skipped it or not comprehended it at all.
You read into the MDN comment what you needed to get out of it. MDN compared the NASA program which is the most unique program on earth to Apple’s efforts with the new Mac Pro. Nasa task which is funded publicly, is to take living people into space and beyond and bring them back alive. We went into space and the moon and beyond as a species, not a private company hell bent of profit. Several tech’s came out of the space program that benefited humanity.
Apple is a private company that only worries about it’s sky high margins and keeping their stock holders happy. Is the technology used in this new Mac Pro only available to Apple? Are there not WIndows workstations or Hackintosh machines that can equal or better this new Mac at much less cost?
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to keep typing and remove all doubt.
I can say the same, of you. Instead of rebutting my points and answering my questions, this and nothing.
“MacDailyNews Take: Of the new Mac Pro, every Mac user should be proud.”
No, a majority of first and second generation Intel Mac Pro users realize they will be keeping their old Mac Pros longer. They will have eventually have to decide between a Windows Workstation or a Hackintosh.
The Mac Pro is not for you, dumb ass.
People should remember a fully configured 1984 Macintosh cost $2500, which would be about $6000 in todays dollars. Think about that. Do you know what a 1984 Macintosh could do? The $6,000 of the 2019 Mac Pro is very reasonable, even inexpensive if compared to prices of very limited computers 30 years ago. This machine can do things you would have needed a supercomputer to do, if that was even possible, a few decades ago.
Thank you Apple for finally delivering a real Mac Pro the company can be proud to offer. Don’t fail to keep it current for 5 years ever again. But thanks for this. Great product.
Yeah, a basic Mac SE in 1987 cost me $1350, which I still have. With inflation that’d be over $3000, today!
The old Intel cheese grater and the trash can Mac Pro that was just replaced by the new Mac Pro topped out at $3,999 compared to $5,999 entry level point of the new Mac Pro.
Yes the new 2019 Mac Pro and it’s design was a pleasant surprise and it shows how the original Cheese Grater design under Steve Jobs watch was the correct one since this one clearly evolves from that.
It’s sad how far off-track that 2013 Trash Can was for any real serious pro consideration and as a result conceded many machines they would have sold to their competition – PC Workstations. Among pros I know that’s certainly been the case when they could no longer wait for Apple to get their sh*t together. Comparing them now only makes that 2013 misfire look even more like an utter joke.
What I want to know is if that Afterburner card comes with this new machine or is it an optional expense? I can’t find that info anywhere. What is or isn’t an option?
The Afterburner card is an option. It exists, currently, for a narrow purpose: to accelerate ProRes and ProRes RAW codecs. It is for those who work with very high-resolution, high-bitrate video. The card is programmable, meaning new uses could be introduced for it over time. Craig Federighi more than hinted at such during his interview with John Gruber for The Talk Show this week at WWDC. Price has not yet been announced.
A positive Youtube Mac Pro video to watch by Snazzy Labs – The 2019 Apple Mac Pro is Perfect! Well… Kinda.
It definitely shows the plus side of the new Mac Pro without all the price negativity.
It will be interesting to see some benchmarks of the new Mac Pro in comparison to Windows PC computers only to find out if it is close to being worth the price. I wouldn’t think Apple is that far off from designing a beast computer with some bang for the buck.