Apple’s Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talk iOS 13, macOS, Mac Pro, and more with John Gruber

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Following the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak went into more detail about Monday’s announcements, including how the Mac Pro had to be ‘something special,’ and how iPadOS is less of a marketing ploy and more something that was needed for iPad as a platform.

Federighi and Joswiak spoke with Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber on Tuesday in a special WWDC edition of “The Talk Show” podcast.

“When we think about a platform, when you think about a name — what makes tvOS tvOS? I mean under the hood there’s a lot of iOS in there, why don’t we call that iOS for TVs or something like that,” Federighi said. “Because it defines the experience. tvOS means there’s a ten-foot experience, watchOS means it’s an experience optimized for your wrist. iPadOS has evolved to have an experience that has its own distinct nature to the point that it deserved to be recognized in that way. And when you put some of the next set of changes on the path that we are steadily on, we felt like we just crossed a point where it was just silly to no longer say this is its own thing.”