With iPadOS, Apple’s dream of replacing laptops with iPads finally looks like a reality

Leif Johnson for Macworld:

As recently as last week we could still look at the iPad and smirk at Apple’s dogged insistence that its tablet works as a laptop replacement — one that will even leave us asking questions like, “What’s a computer?” The power was certainly there — especially in latter-day models — but not the freedom.

I know this all too well. For over a year I used an iPad as my main work device, but I crawled back to the Mac after enduring months of unusable thumb drives at press junkets and frustrations springing from actions as simple as selecting text. This week, though, Apple dashed away most of my concerns with a masterstroke that it’s calling iPadOS.

Granted, I haven’t had a chance to handle iPadOS just yet, but everything I’ve seen so far suggests it’ll transform the iPad into the laptop replacement Apple’s always wanted it to be, even while retaining — no, improving — the features that set it apart from devices like Microsoft’s Surface tablet.