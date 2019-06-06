Why Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is a goner

Harry Marks for Curious Rat:

After watching the [WWDC] keynote on Monday and getting a glimpse into the future of the iPad, I think I have a better understanding as to Apple’s thinking.

I believe the lower-end MacBook line will disappear within 3-5 years.

The company’s deliberate forking of iOS into two separate operating systems – iOS for the iPhone and iPadOS for the iPad – demonstrates the company’s focus on propelling the tablet into a true “real work” machine without being held back by the smaller screen of the iPhone.

The iPad has grown from a fun in-between device for watching movies and playing games into a real, viable option for people looking to shed the PC life.

Most importantly, there’s Apple’s new universal app development initiative, Project Catalyst née Marzipan. A lot of people saw it as a way to bring beloved iPad apps to the Mac more easily, saving developers time, effort, and money by letting them build one app instead of two or three for Apple’s various platforms. But I see Project Catalyst going the other way, as less about bringing iPad apps to the Mac and more about bringing Mac apps to the iPad. As I’ve said before, Scrivener on the iPad, while a terrific app, lacks much of the functionality of its desktop counterpart. That doesn’t have to be the case anymore.

Which brings us back to my initial thesis: the end of the MacBook.

It won’t happen immediately, but I do see it happening sooner rather than later, starting with the 12-inch MacBook… The same goes for the 13-inch “Escape” model Pro (the one without the Touch Bar)… The 15-inch Pro will stick around. A portable machine capable of high-end video, audio, and graphic work will always be in demand, but the days of low-end Apple laptops for students and casual web surfers may be coming to a close.