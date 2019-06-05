Apple’s macOS Catalina and iPadOS hands-on: Lots of good reasons to upgrade

Jeremy Horwitz for VentureBeat:

Welcome to our combined look at macOS Catalina and iPadOS 13, which comes after actually living with the new OSes for a solid day. There’s one piece of good news up front: Apple’s betas have earned a reputation for being as stable as some companies’ final releases, and I’ve found these two to be pretty good even in their earliest forms…

macOS Catalina has absorbed iTunes’ device synchronization and backup features. Secondarily, it has split iTunes’ remaining features into separate Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts apps. The result is that macOS Catalina itself has become even more important as a hub for iPads, iPhones, and other iOS devices, while eliminating the need to use iTunes as a conduit. Catalina’s device backup and sync features already work seamlessly — presently the same as they did in iTunes — and if anything, my sense is that these long-ignored features will get the attention and future refinements they deserve from the macOS team.

As for the Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts apps, each listed as a 1.0 release, all I can say is that they’re pretty much exactly as would be expected — similar to prior iPad apps, but with several Mac-specific tweaks… Collectively, these are major, tangible improvements for Mac users who frequently consume content or sync their other Apple devices to their desktop or laptop machines. I didn’t think I’d care as much about these changes as I ultimately did once I started using them — they wind up making more of a difference in macOS Catalina than one might imagine.

If there’s any single feature that made me pull the trigger on installing Catalina and iPadOS early, it’s Sidecar, Apple’s new “use your iPad as an external monitor for your Mac” feature. And boy, is Sidecar impressive….