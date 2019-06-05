Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS will turn your iPhone and iPad into mobile PS4 units

Mitchel Broussard for MacRumors:

Apple this week announced that iOS 13 and iPadOS will introduce full support for Sony’s DualShock 4 controller, which is the main game controller for the PlayStation 4. This announcement, along with confirmation of Xbox One S controller support, is great for iOS gamers, but even more enticing thanks to Sony’s existing Remote Play app for iOS.

Released in March, the Remote Play app lets you connect your iPhone or iPad to your PS4 to stream and play games while away from your living room (but still on a Wi-Fi network, because the app doesn’t support cellular connectivity)…

Now, with iOS 13 and DualShock 4 support, your iPhone or iPad will essentially be a portable PS4. You’ll encounter all of the usual PS4-related controls, including full support for the console’s dashboard, store, and user profiles. You can even allow it access to your iOS microphone to talk to your friends in a party or through game chat…

Besides iOS 13 and iPadOS, tvOS 13 is gaining support for the DualShock 4 and Xbox One S controller as well.